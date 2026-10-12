Whenever Barcelona have produced an attacking generation capable of frightening Europe's elite, the old dream stirs again and the fans start to believe the continental throne, missing from the trophy cabinet since 2015, is coming back.

The numbers terrify. The European reality bites. And the same question haunts the Blaugrana year after year: will this time be different, and can they finally break their Champions League hoodoo?





Season 2026-27 has given them genuine reason to dream. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon have established themselves as the most effective attacking trio in Europe's major leagues, ahead of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Yet the attack is not the only source of fresh hope. Barcelona may finally have a balanced side, one that pairs that cutting edge up front with genuine solidity at the back.