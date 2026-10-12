Whenever Barcelona assemble an attacking generation capable of striking fear into Europe's elite, the old dream resurfaces. Supporters start believing again, dreaming of a return to the continental throne that has eluded the club's trophy cabinet since 2015.

Yet the harsh European reality sits awkwardly alongside those terrifying numbers, and the same question haunts the Blaugrana year after year. Will this time be different? Can they finally break their Champions League hoodoo?









There is reason to dream in 2026-2027. The attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon sit top of the most productive front threes across Europe's major leagues, ahead of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

What really lifts the supporters, though, goes beyond the attack. Barcelona might finally have a more balanced system, one that marries attacking effectiveness with defensive solidity.