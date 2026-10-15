After the third bankruptcy in their 100-year history, Ternana have started over in the amateur leagues. No bidders came forward at the auction to sell the Umbrian club on 22 May because of debts accumulated under previous management. A deficit running into the millions ended the initial interest from local businesspeople, prompting the creation of a new company through the merger of Orvietana and Ternana Tip Power Futsal. The move kept the sporting title in the city and allowed the team to register for Serie D.
Ternana start again in the amateur leagues after bankruptcy: manager Lisuzzo’s position already at risk
The club’s corporate rebirth
The club appointed former captain Carlo Mammarella as sporting director and tasked him with building a quality squad capable of fighting for promotion. After considering several candidates, he chose Andrea Lisuzzo as manager, convinced he was the right man to lead the dressing room and the Rossoverdi's revival project. With Lisuzzo in place, Mammarella moved in the transfer market, keeping Stefano Pettinari (13 goals last season) and bringing back Cesar Falletti, who decided to terminate his contract with Mantova early to return to the club where he has enjoyed the greatest success of his career. Several young players have also joined the squad, including 2007-born Simone Curzi (from Lazio) and Kevin Meola (from Genoa), 21-year-old Vladyslav Nagrudnyi (from Cremonese) and 20-year-old Frederick Ndongue (from Atalanta). In goal, 19-year-old Filippo Novelli has his chance.
How the league season is unfolding
After a turbulent, emotional summer, Nuova Ternana made their Coppa Italia debut, beating Angelana 2-0. Their league campaign proved tougher. A defeat to Prato came first, followed by a home draw with Follonica and an away defeat to Mezzolara. Two wins and two draws followed, but ninth place in the table on nine points, eight behind leaders Prato, and inconsistent form have put the manager's position at risk.
Lisuzzo under observation
The owners, in particular, had not expected so many difficulties, prompting them to begin a series of internal discussions about Lisuzzo's future. For now, they favour keeping him in charge, provided he turns things around immediately. Siena visit the "Liberati" on Sunday. Lisuzzo must take maximum points to remain in charge of the new and ambitious Ternana.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting