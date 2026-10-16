The Belgian's frustration with the manager's tactical instructions is only the tip of the iceberg, but the former City player could start on the bench against the Lagunari. The fixture is also crucial to the team's immediate future. If they turn in another poor performance, president Aurelio De Laurentiis would be inclined to send the team to a training camp ahead of Tuesday's European match against Bodo/Glimt, which is already decisive for their continued participation in the competition.