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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Tardelli: “Juventus, something incredible: incompetence, loss of passion, lack of quality on the pitch, arrogance, wrong decisions”

Juventus
Serie A

Marco Tardelli won the World Cup with Italy in 1982 and was a key figure for Juventus from 1975 to 1985, winning five Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia titles and every European trophy. He discusses the current Juventus side in La Stampa.


  • "I feel deep sadness about what is happening in Turin on the Juventus side: what I am seeing is unbelievable. I can no longer understand what has happened in recent years in the dressing room and within the club. Incompetence, a loss of passion, a lack of quality on the pitch, arrogance, poor decisions. But above all, and worst of all, I see no desire to understand the causes."

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LEC

LEC

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25 Oct 2026

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