Alessio Tacchinardi, the former Juventus and Italy midfielder, has spoken about Zinedine Zidane, his team-mate during their time in Turin and the current France head coach, ahead of France facing Italy tomorrow evening in Paris in the Nations League: "Did I expect Zizou to become a great coach? Never, never, not at all, not even with a crystal ball. And I challenge all my team-mates at Juve to say otherwise, that Zizou would become not just a great coach but a super coach. Honestly, I had hoped to see him at Juve but instead he has that love for the national team which led him to become head coach. And having him on the bench is an asset for the players".





Tacchinardi added: "Which of the coaches I had in Turin do I see in him? I'd say Ancelotti for the way he is on the bench. Lippi also knew how to build a great relationship with the players but, compared with Carlo and Zizou, during matches he was more... 'exuberant'".