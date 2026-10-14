Tacchinardi: “There’s a player with the true Juventus spirit, but he doesn’t play much”

Alessio Tacchinardi, a former Juventus midfielder and current pundit, told Tuttosport about the current Juventus side and some of their key figures: "My criticism is directed at the players, not Spalletti. With respect, they need to give more. And they need to build on the final 20 minutes, when they played with a different kind of venom. Then perhaps we can talk about tactics…"





On Kolo Muani: "I criticised him because, technically, he had a poor game. But Randal is not a centre-forward, and fitting him into this Juventus side, given the way they play, is extremely difficult. The Frenchman never occupies the box. And when defences are set, he struggles and gets frustrated. A piece of advice: he should be more relaxed, otherwise it is like watching Openda and David all over again. Their shirts weighed a ton."