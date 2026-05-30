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Karim Malim

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Summer transfer window 2026: when does the Saudi Roshn League mercato begin and end?

Transfers
Al Hilal
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli
Al Ittihad
Al Shabab
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Arabia

Find out the dates of the 2026 summer transfer window in the Saudi Roshn League, the Yelo League First Division and the Women's League

Saudi football fans are bracing for an exceptional summer off the pitch. The 2026 summer transfer window is approaching, and it should spark fierce competition between the clubs of the Saudi Roshn League for the biggest stars and the biggest deals.

Saudi clubs have become major players in the global race for signings in recent years. Backed by the huge financial muscle of the Public Investment Fund, they have pulled in an elite group of the world's most prominent players and lifted the league's standing on the international stage.

Sensational deals have lit up the Saudi Roshn League over recent seasons, grabbing the attention of fans and global media alike. Clubs landed glittering names of the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar da Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Karim Benzema, along with numerous stars who raised the technical and marketing value of the competition.

Al-Nassr were crowned champions of the Saudi Roshn League last season, while Al-Ahli claimed the AFC Champions League Elite title. That leaves the upcoming market looking hotter than ever, with the four giants of Saudi football set to go head to head: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, each chasing the strongest deals ahead of a season expected to be full of excitement and challenges at every level.

In the following lines, "Kooora" tracks the start and end dates of the 2026 summer transfer window in the Saudi Roshn Pro League, as well as the Yelo First Division League and the Women's League.

  • When does the 2026 summer transfer window open in the Saudi Roshn League?

    The Saudi Arabian Football Federation have confirmed the 2026 summer transfer window will officially open on Wednesday 22 July 2026.

    The Roshn League's summer market is expected to close on Sunday 6 September 2026.

    Competition

    Transfer market start

    Transfer market end

    Saudi Roshn League

    		22 July 20266 September 2026
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  • When is the 2026 summer transfer window in the Saudi Yelo League?

    The Saudi Arabian Football Federation are yet to confirm the date of the summer 2026 transfer window for the Yelo League. Judging by how previous seasons have run, though, the first registration window should open in early July and stay open until the middle of September.

    Competition

    Transfer window start

    Transfer window end

    Yelo League--

  • When is the 2026 summer transfer window in the Saudi Women's League?

    The registration period for the Saudi Women's Premier League and the Women's First Division League will begin on 1 July 2026, and will end on 1 September 2026.

    Competition

    Transfer window opening

    Transfer window closing

    Saudi Women's League

    		1 July 20261 September 2026

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  • Deals tipped to move to the Saudi Roshn League in the summer 2026 transfer window

    Plenty of prominent global names are being linked with a move to the Roshn League during the summer transfer window of 2026, as Saudi clubs continue to target the elite stars of world football.

    Egyptian star Mohamed Salah tops the list, especially following his departure from Liverpool. Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United captain, also stands out among the players tipped to embark on a new experience on Saudi pitches.

    Those names reflect the scale of the ambitions held by Roshn League clubs, who are seeking to keep attracting major stars and to bolster the competition's standing among the leading leagues across the world.