Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Magdeburg - DFB Cup 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Strange message to Neuer: Zabarah stumbles in his German test

Bayern Munich vs FC Koeln
Bayern Munich
FC Koeln
Bundesliga
I. Saibari
M. Neuer
Germany
Morocco

Bayern fans wonder: the Moroccan star responds

Next matches
FCB

FCB

Bundesliga

20 Nov 2026

KOE

KOE

Bayern Munich's injury list keeps growing, but one player stole the spotlight for a very different reason. His clumsy attempt to show solidarity with an injured team-mate, written in German, left fans talking.

Manuel Neuer joined that injury list in the last round. Bayern's goalkeeper went down in the clash against Mainz, a game the Bavarians eventually won 2-1.

Neuer tore a tendon in his right foot and is now expected to be sidelined until the end of the year. That leaves Aaron Danks, the man in charge while Vincent Kompany is away, with another headache to solve.

Video: out of the top 30! A major shock in the world ranking of the Saudi league

  • Widespread reaction to Sibari's comment

    Bayern's absentee list keeps growing, but the squad's unity shone through in their reaction to Neuer's Instagram post. The captain shared a photo of himself on crutches, and the messages of support poured in, with current and former team-mates among those wishing him a speedy recovery.

    Moroccan star Ismael Saibari was among those to comment. He joined the German club last summer and remains in the early stages of learning the language.

    According to German website TZ, Saibari tried to show his solidarity with Neuer in German, writing the phrase "Gute Besserung wir sein samen".

    Plenty of followers were left baffled by what Saibari meant, and one fan advised him to use Google before posting comments in German.

    The 25-year-old Moroccan fired back: "I'm trying to write without using Google, but I will definitely manage it. Thanks for the correction".

    Read also: The battle of the major investments: the Bernabeu outshines the new Camp Nou

  • Interpreting Sibari's message to Neuer

    According to the same German website, Sibari had meant to write the phrase "We wish you a speedy recovery.. we are with you". He fumbled the wording, though, botching the grammatical construction. The slip only endeared him to the fans, who rushed to wish him a swift recovery of his own.

    Sibari is nursing an injury of his own, a tear in the ankle ligaments picked up against Borussia Dortmund. He faces weeks on the sidelines, just like Neuer.

    In his post, the German goalkeeper reflected on his setback: "An injury never comes at the right time, but it is part of the game", before thanking his followers for the "encouraging words".

    Giving up is not on his mind. "I have been through this before, and I will overcome it this time too. From now on, my full focus will be on recovery", he added.

    Read also: Hoeness's words spark a storm: anger within Bayern over Musiala

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
FCB

FCB

Bundesliga

20 Nov 2026

KOE

KOE