Some Amakhosi fans could be spotted in the stands rooting for the Cape Winelands side against Masandawana.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch 2-1 to progress to the Nedbank Cup final at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

It was a match that had some referring controversies especially appearing to be in Sundowns' favour.

Fans took to social media to react to the match whose result will see Sundowns meet Orlando Pirates in the final and GOAL goes through some supporters' comments.