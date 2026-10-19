Yesterday, Juventus were disheartening on the pitch and off it: everyone went their own way, short of ideas and putting themselves before the team. Many of these Juventus players, and perhaps the manager, have seen this before. The Old Lady have endured plenty of crises in recent months and years, but the current Juventus hierarchy face their first test of this kind.





This is the first serious crisis Giovanni Carnevali and Frederic Massara have faced since joining Juventus. For Carnevali, it is already an important test: some players, and perhaps the manager too, are showing they are not 'Juventus material'. Is Carnevali 'Juventus material'?Today he has his first chance to prove it by redefining how the players and the team communicate publicly and, above all, making a definitive decision on the manager. Carnevali did not choose the manager, who had just signed a two-year contract extension when Carnevali arrived. The season is still long, but it is already slipping away: can Juventus afford to continue it with a manager whom the team may no longer follow? They urgently need solutions and decisions before it is too late, and before the prospect of failing to qualify for the Champions League for a second consecutive season becomes reality, with disastrous sporting and financial consequences.





Carnevali has two options: change the manager or defend him to the hilt, even in the face of a dressing room that may, as Spalletti suggests, be pulling in another direction.