Unai Simon - 6/10

Simon was relatively busy, making three saves throughout the match. While he could do little about the clinical finishes from Gordon and Kane, his distribution was essential in helping Spain maintain their structural integrity under the English press, though he occasionally looked stretched by England's direct counter-attacks.

Marc Cucurella - 5/10

The Chelsea man had a difficult first half against the pace of England's wide players and suffered a moment of misfortune when Kane's header deflected off his thigh into the net for the second goal. However, he improved significantly as the game progressed. He contributed to Spain's 22 clearances, helping to repel late crosses into the box and providing a reliable outlet on the left flank during the second-half recovery.





Marc Pubill - 5/10

A testing night for the young full-back, who struggled at times with Gordon's movement. He was part of a backline that looked vulnerable during the transition phases in the first half, though he showed good energy to support the attack when Spain dominated possession in the second period.





Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

Laporte was the calming influence in the heart of the Spanish defence. He recorded several of the team's 20 interceptions, reading the game expertly to cut out passes aimed at Kane. His ability to initiate play from the back was vital in Spain reaching a total of 506 passes.





Pau Cubarsi - 6/10

The teenager showed flashes of his immense technical quality but found the physical battle with Kane a steep learning curve. He grew into the game, contributing to the defensive effort that restricted England to just five shots on target despite their 14 total attempts.