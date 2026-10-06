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MIKEL MERINO SPAIN Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Spain, a champions’ comeback: Croatia beaten 2-1 in Split with Merino the star

Spain
M. Merino
Croatia vs Spain
Croatia
UEFA Nations League A

Come-from-behind win for the world champions

Spain just keep going, even when the night starts to turn against them. In Split, La Roja struggle, fall behind and produce a first half well below expectations, but in the end they once again find a way to turn it around. It finishes 2-1 against Croatia: a fourth straight Nations League win and a maximum haul of 12 points, just like Portugal.


Croatia make the better start, lifted after the crushing 7-0 defeat against England. The home side go ahead in the 17th minute: Unai Simón parries Stanišić's first effort, but can do nothing about Perisic's tap-in. Spain feel the blow and Croatia threaten again, while Yamal, who looked below par before being substituted, and Baena fail to find the right opening. At half-time it is 1-0 to Croatia.

  • The game turns after the break. Spain send on Merino straight away and he changes the match. In the 61st minute he scores the equaliser, latching on to Olmo's assist to make it 1-1. Then, in the 89th minute, comes the superb goal that completes the comeback: Zubimendi's pass, a perfect first touch from Merino and an impeccable finish beyond Livakovic for 2-1.


    Tension boils over late on: Perisic goes close to an equaliser, while the Croatian forward himself is sent off for a second booking, with the second yellow looking rather harsh.


    Spain's triumphant march goes on: four wins from four and 12 points in the table, with England on 9, Croatia on 3 and the Czech Republic still without a point.


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