The Daily Mail said in an analytical report after the match that "Trent Alexander-Arnold started for the first time under Tuchel, who appeared to have finally reached the point where there was no option left but to rely on the Real Madrid player".

It continued: "There was a logic behind his selection, given that England were expected to dominate possession for long spells, which is indeed what happened".

The Czech team dropped deep into their own third, while England pushed their full-backs high and wide. Maybe too high. It choked the spaces the wingers needed and left the final third congested.

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England carried a far greater threat down the left in the first half, where Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon struck up a natural understanding that Bukayo Saka and Alexander-Arnold could not match on the right.

Tuchel said after the match: "We never doubted his ability to deliver this kind of decisive passing".

He added: "Playing from a deeper position in the second half suited him better than pushing forward in the first half".

He continued: "Overall, I think we produced a good and professional performance. And of course, the red card, as always happens, has a heavy impact on the match, and an early red card sometimes makes the task more complicated psychologically".



