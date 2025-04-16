Six goals and five assists for Real Madrid in 2025: What the hell has happened to Vinicius Jr?!

The Brazil international has been nowhere near as decisive of late as in recent years, and Los Blancos are suffering as a result

"I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready." Or so we were told. Vinicius Jr tweeted those words after Rodri won the Ballon d'Or in October following a laughable episode of melodrama. Real Madrid found out that their star man would not take home the Golden Ball and thus boycotted the ceremony in Paris. Should Vinicius have won it? Perhaps; it was close. But it wasn't a good look regardless of your position in the argument.

But while revenge was on the Brazilian's mind in the immediate aftermath, things have continued to not go his way in the months that have followed. Vincius is having a bad season - at least, by his lofty standards. Eleven goals and seven assists in La Liga aren't numbers that scream Ballon d'Or contender. And while 10 goal contributions in the Champions League just about save his skin, this is not what "doing it 10x" looks like.

Even worse is his form since the start of 2025. Vinicius has scored only six goals and assisted five more in all competitions since the turn of the year. The revenge tour hasn't failed; it just never really started. The Vinicius that was promised is yet to arrive, and what happens next could make or break Madrid's season.