'It is a shocking decision!' - Jamie Carragher slams referee after Ryan Gravenberch sees red against Manchester City

Gravenberch was arguably the best player on the pitch for an hour at Anfield before receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Jeremy Doku. However, speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher pointed out that the real error from referee Chris Kavanagh came earlier when he booked the midfielder following a tackle on Elliot Anderson.

"It's such a poor decision by the referee," Carragher said. "The thing that frustrates me is that he wasn't going to give a yellow card. He only gives it when he thinks Anderson is hurt. That has nothing to do with whether a foul should or should not be a yellow card."