Sevilla have opened the 2026/2027 season in a very different mood to the way they closed out 2025/2026. They sit on 13 points, two behind a Champions League spot currently held by Real Madrid, and have finally started to produce convincing, entertaining displays despite a few slip-ups.

At the heart of Luis Garcia's 4-2-3-1 is former Inter player Lucien Agoumé , who is finding more space, making himself indispensable as the side's central fulcrum and finally starting to show his full potential. Unsurprisingly, transfer interest is beginning to grow.