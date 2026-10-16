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Marco BaroniGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Serie B: Verona and Catanzaro draw 2-2, Baroni’s job is now at risk while Gorgone breathes easier

Hellas Verona vs Catanzaro
Serie B
Hellas Verona
Catanzaro

A draw at the Bentegodi in Friday’s opening match of the seventh round of Serie B

Friday's early fixture in the seventh round of Serie B saw Marco Baroni's Hellas Verona draw 2-2 with Giorgio Gorgone's Catanzaro. Verona move up to 8 points, while Catanzaro reach 4.


For the hosts, the draw slows their push towards the top of the table. For the visitors, it offers breathing space, especially for Gorgone, whose position would have been seriously at risk had they lost.




Baroni's own position could be at risk, too. According to a post on X by Luca Cilli, Verona will consider their manager's position. If the club look at alternatives, Davide Ballardini and Paolo Zanetti are among the candidates they could consider.


  • The goals

    Catanzaro took the lead in the 11th minute through Candela, but Verona hit back with a brace from Mosquera (37th and 67th minutes). The Calabrian side equalised through Pecorino from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

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