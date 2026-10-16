Friday's early fixture in the seventh round of Serie B saw Marco Baroni's Hellas Verona draw 2-2 with Giorgio Gorgone's Catanzaro. Verona move up to 8 points, while Catanzaro reach 4.





For the hosts, the draw slows their push towards the top of the table. For the visitors, it offers breathing space, especially for Gorgone, whose position would have been seriously at risk had they lost.













Baroni's own position could be at risk, too. According to a post on X by Luca Cilli, Verona will consider their manager's position. If the club look at alternatives, Davide Ballardini and Paolo Zanetti are among the candidates they could consider.



