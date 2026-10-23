Serie A, Torino v Monza LIVE

Serie A, matchday seven

Torino-Monza 1-0

Scorer: 39' Fitz-Jim (T)





Torino and Monza meet at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino at 8.45pm in an early fixture in the seventh round of Serie A, with both sides in good spirits.

With two consecutive wins behind them, Ignazio Abate's Torino head into the match full of confidence. They beat Udinese 2-1 before dominating Parma 3-0 at the Tardini. Giovanni Simeone scored twice against Parma, finally producing a display that lived up to expectations.

Monza, coached by former Torino manager Ivan Juric, have Gustavo Varela to thank for their good mood. The forward has scored eight goals in seven matches across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, including a brace in the 4-0 win over Cagliari in the last round.



