Serie A, referees for matchday 10: Guida for the AC Milan-Inter derby, Sozza for Juventus-Napoli

Barely through the midweek round, Serie A clubs are already preparing for the crucial 10th matchday of the 2026/2027 season. The Milan derby between AC Milan and Inter and Juventus-Napoli headline the fixtures, with plenty of tense encounters elsewhere as the league table begins to take shape.

At Aia, new refereeing appointments chief Daniele Orsato has had to choose who will take charge on the pitch and who will work in the VAR room. Guida from Torre Annunziata will referee the Milan derby for the fifth time (2 AC Milan wins, 2 Inter wins and a draw). Sozza from Seregno takes charge of Juventus-Napoli for the second time (the previous match ended in a 1-1 draw).

Here are the full refereeing appointments.