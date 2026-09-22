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Emanuele Tramacere
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Serie A: from Milik and Stankovic to Pellegrini and Liberali, the least-used players

Serie A
Genoa
Fiorentina
Inter
Parma Calcio 1913
SSC Napoli
Frosinone
Como
Roma
Lecce
Bologna
Lazio
Monza
Sassuolo
AC Milan
Cagliari
Juventus
Atalanta
Venezia
Torino
Udinese

Many players have yet to take to the pitch, or have only seen it in dribs and drabs in the first five Serie A matchdays.

Five league matchdays, two Coppa Italia games, though many sides are still on 0, and at least one round of European action are already in the books. Now the long two-week international break has officially begun. The season has burst into life, bringing plenty of new developments, including regulatory ones, and renewed enthusiasm in terms of entertainment and enjoyment. With at least five matches already played by every team, the first assessments can already be made: managers have changed, others are under pressure, results have been more or less satisfactory, but above all selection choices that will shape the future, at least until January, of many players.

Technical and tactical decisions have already been made, while injuries are once again affecting the squads of the 20 clubs. But who are, at least so far, the least-used players at Serie A clubs? We have analysed the squads of all 20 clubs, and several cases involving fewer than 100 minutes played, are already prompting debate.

  • Atalanta

    Maurizio Sarri has used fewer players than any other manager in Serie A this season, just 20. Carnesecchi has played the most minutes, while Elmas, Kristensen and Zappacosta sit at the bottom of the list with fewer than 200 minutes each. There are 10 players still waiting to feature, including Marten De Roon, who was later sold to Roma.


    The least used

    Kamaldeen Sulemana - injured

    Hien - injured

    Olic, Mirra, Vismara, Manzoni, Pomperi - young players called up

    Ibrahim Sulemana - 4 call-ups

    Marco Sportiello - 7 call-ups


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  • Bologna

    Tedesco's adventure is already over, and by the final matchday Raffaele Palladino had already changed both the tactical setup and the technical instructions. Bologna are one of the most rotated sides, with 25 changes, and Lewis Ferguson and Heggem have been used the most. Bernardeschi has also played plenty of minutes, while only four players have not featured at all. At the bottom are El Azzouzi, Dovbyk and Orsolini, all three held back by injuries.


    The least used

    Vitik - 5 call-ups

    Casale - 3 call-ups

    Franceschelli and Happonen - reserve goalkeepers

    Mbangula - 3 call-ups and only 12 minutes

    De Silvestri - 5 call-ups and only 32 minutes

    Dovbyk - 3 call-ups and only 84 minutes

    El Azzouzi - 2 call-ups and only 79 minutes

    Orsolini - 3 call-ups and only 94 minutes

    Amondarain - 5 call-ups and only 95 minutes.


  • Cagliari

    Pisacane and his Cagliari are flying in the league with 12 points and just one narrow defeat against Inter, results that are fuelling the fans' dreams. Winks and Caprile are the certainties, while Obert, Romano and Rodriguez are the most-used youngsters. Yet there are also players on the island who were expecting more minutes. Sugawara, Gagliardini, Yerri Mina and Kevin Carlos have had very little space. Seven are still on 0.


    The least used

    Massolin - 4 call-ups and 0 minutes

    Nzola - injured and never called up

    Idrissi - injured and never called up

    Akarakiri - 5 call-ups and 0 minutes

    Sulev, Grandu and Cavuoti are the youngsters never used

    Sherri - reserve goalkeeper

    Prati - 2 call-ups and 9 minutes

    Gagliardini - 4 call-ups and 21 minutes

    Liteta - 7 call-ups and 45 minutes

    Trepy - 1 call-up and 54 minutes before the well-known incident.

    Kevin Carlos - 4 call-ups and 75 minutes

    Yerri Mina - 3 call-ups and 90 minutes

    Ciervo - 5 call-ups and 97 minutes

    Sugawara - 2 call-ups and 53 minutes



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  • Como

    Cesc Fabregas has also made few changes and, so far, has used only 21 players from a very large and expanded squad. Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramon have featured most, along with Yan Couto, but the Spanish manager has never used nine players.


    The least used

    Reserve goalkeepers Ginelli, Audero and Vigorito

    Youngsters Lahdo and Cassano

    Kambwala: 4 call-ups and never used

    Goldaniga: 5 call-ups and never used

    Dossena: 6 call-ups and never used

    Liberali: 6 call-ups and 25 minutes

    Smolcici: 6 call-ups and 49 minutes

    Ricci: 5 call-ups and 70 minutes

    Sanchez: 4 call-ups and 90 minutes

    Caqueret: 5 call-ups and 92 minutes



  • Fiorentina

    Florence has already seen a change in the dugout, with Fabio Grosso replaced by Paolo Vanoli. Vanoli has returned to a place where he previously did well and has already shown he can turn results around. The links between the two managers are De Gea, Dragusin, Ndour and Mastantuono. There are 7 players who have never been used and only 3 who are under 100 minutes.


    The least-used players

    Christensen and Lezzerini are the reserve goalkeepers

    Parisi, injured and never called up

    Sottil, never called up

    Jallow, one call-up and 0 minutes

    Then come the youngsters Pirrò, Mazzeo and Croci

    "Pote" Pedro Goncalves, 4 call-ups and 75 minutes

    Beto, 4 call-ups and 105 minutes

  • Frosinone

    Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone have also caught the eye at the start of the Serie A season, helped by the young talents in the squad. Their first-choice XI looks strong and settled, but among the most-used players, Palmisani, Kvernadze, Raimondo, Calvandi and Calò stand out. Only a few are still on zero minutes, while many of those in the rotation have yet to reach the 100-minute mark.


    The least used

    Goalkeepers Pisseri, Desplanches and Lolic

    Ben Kone - never called up

    Gelli - never called up

    Fayed - 5 call-ups and 28 minutes

    Bobcek - 4 call-ups and 46 minutes

    Grillitsch - 4 call-ups and 53 minutes

    Birligea - 5 call-ups and 75 minutes

    Tchato - 5 call-ups and 90 minutes

    Terzic - 5 call-ups and 92 minutes

    Amey - 6 call-ups and 94 minutes

    El Azzouzi - 7 call-ups and 95 minutes

  • Genoa

    Daniele De Rossi has not managed to match the excellent 2025/2026 season and is trying to shake things up with his selections and personnel to pull the team out of this slump. So far, his most-used players are Marcandalli, Bijlow, Frendrup, Baldanzi and Ellertsson, while eight players have yet to feature at all this season.


    The least used

    The youngsters Robinho Jr., Nuredini, Klisys, Vaz and Doucouré.

    Then there are the goalkeepers Sommariva, Stolz and Mihelson

    Venturino - Never called up

    Zulevic - 2 call-ups and 3 minutes

    Hamed Traoré - 4 call-ups and 14 minutes

    Havel - 2 call-ups and 24 minutes

    Sabelli - 7 call-ups and 45 minutes

    Drameh - 3 call-ups and 61 minutes

    El Shaarawy - 4 call-ups and 89 minutes


  • Inter

    Cristian Chivu has also kept his rotation tight, using only 21 players so far. Josep Martinez, Barella, Bastoni and Zielinski are his untouchables, with Diouf and Lautaro among those playing the most minutes. Only six have yet to get off zero, and that rises to nine if you include players with fewer than 100 minutes to their name.


    The least used

    Goalkeepers Provedel and Di Gennaro

    Youngsters Mosconi, Bovio and Iddrissou

    Spence - injured and never called up

    Stankovic - 6 call-ups and 15 minutes

    Mkhitaryan - 5 call-ups and 69 minutes

    Bonny - 6 call-ups and 98 minutes

    Luis Henrique - 6 call-ups and 123 minutes

  • Juventus

    Luciano Spalletti has shrugged off the criticism over the last two outings, and six players in his XI now look untouchable: Kalulu, Celik, Bremer, Douglas Luiz, Conceicao and Kolo Muani. Even so, plenty of players have either never been called up or played fewer than 100 minutes, while the manager's choices have been heavily shaped by the long injury list.


    The least used

    Among the goalkeepers are Pinsoglio, Radu and Grabara (season over after the cup appearance)

    Then come the youngsters Elimoghale, Makiobo, Oboavwoduo, Pagnucco and Owusu

    Ekhator - injured, 1 call-up and never used

    Thuram - injured, 1 call-up and never used

    Cabal - injured, 1 call-up and never used

    Milik - 2 call-ups and never used

    Rugani - 5 call-ups and never used

    Cambiaso - 2 call-ups and 31 minutes

    Yildiz - injured, 1 call-up and 69 minutes

    Zhegrova - 4 call-ups and 72 minutes

    Gatti - 5 call-ups and 92 minutes

    Boga - injured, 3 call-ups and 104 minutes

  • Lazio

    Gennaro Gattuso has revived Lazio and, right at the end, found the right balance in a side that struggled during the summer transfer window. The pillars are Mandas, Porvstgaard, Zaccagni, Taylor and Frattesi, but plenty of players have still had little or no game time so far.


    The least-used players

    Among the goalkeepers are Motta, Furlanetto (injured) and Renzetti

    Fares - never called up

    Then there are the youngsters Galassi, Bordon, Serra, Przyborek and Farcomeni

    Cataldi - 2 call-ups and never used

    Patric - injured, never called up

    Pellegrini - 1 call-up and 26 minutes

    Lazzari - 6 call-ups and 28 minutes

    Gudmundsson - 3 call-ups and 39 minutes

  • Lecce

    It has been a mixed picture for Eusebio Di Francesco, who has kept faith with the backbone of last season and senior figures Falcone, Danilo Veiga, Coulibaly and Pierotti. A long list of players have been used little or not at all, while plenty of youngsters have also been added to the squad.


    The least used

    Among the goalkeepers are Lupo, Borbei, Penev and Bleve

    Among the youngsters are Esposito, Addo, Kovac, Ubani and Dembelé

    Scott - 4 call-ups and never used

    Dembelé - 4 call-ups and never used

    Jean - 4 call-ups and never used

    Fofana - 6 call-ups and never used

    Gandelman - 4 call-ups and 1 minute

    Berisha - 2 call-ups and 8 minutes

    Laerke - 3 call-ups and 16 minutes

    Kaba - 3 call-ups and 31 minutes

    Paco Esteban - 6 call-ups and 67 minutes

    Fatah - 4 call-ups and 99 minutes

  • AC Milan

    Amorim seems to have found the right balance after the latest outing against Lecce, but AC Milan are still a work in progress. The certainties are Maignan, De Winter, Pavlovic, Goncalo Ramos, Gila and Chukwueze. Eight players have never been used, with Christian Comotto and the reinstated Tomori the standout names. Camarda, meanwhile, has played just 8 minutes.


    The least used

    In goal: Torriani, Terracciano and Bouyer

    Vladimirov - never called up

    Bondo - never called up

    Tomori - 4 call-ups and never used

    Diawara - 5 call-ups and never used

    Comotto - 5 call-ups and never used

    Camarda - 6 call-ups and 8 minutes

    Gabbia - 5 call-ups and 17 minutes

    Filippo Terracciano - 6 call-ups and 47 minutes

    Hutchinson - 4 call-ups and 58 minutes

  • Monza

    Beating Sassuolo has kick-started Ivan Juric's season and he has finally found the right balance in his first-choice XI. Kouadio, Birindelli, Mangas and Lucchesi are the only certainties, but the list of players struggling for space is far longer, whether through injury like captain Pessina or by choice like Keita, Ngonge and Goglichidze.


    The least-used

    In goal, Ballabio, Strajnar, Pizzignacco and Tornqvist have all seen little action, with the latter alternating with Thiam, who has been used the most.

    Kevin Martins - never called up

    Pessina - injured, never called up

    Ciurria - injured, never called up

    Keita Balde - never called up

    Ngonge - 1 call-up, never used

    Antov - 7 call-ups, never used

    Touré - injured, 1 call-up and 1 minute

    Ziolkovski - 1 call-up and 14 minutes

    Zeballos - 2 call-ups and 25 minutes

    Colombo - 2 call-ups and 28 minutes

    Maye - 5 call-ups and 86 minutes

  • Napoli

    Massimiliano Allegri has rotated little, with tension inside the dressing room and a huge injury list piling pressure on him. His Napoli are still a work in progress, and the problems aren't making life any easier. Seven players look like certainties, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Rafa Marin, Lobotka, Hojlund, Politano and De Bruyne, even if their game time has varied. Another 11 have played fewer than 100 minutes.


    The least used

    Goalkeepers Pugliese and Contini

    Marianucci - injured and never called up

    Buongiorno - injured and never called up

    Giovane - injured and never called up

    Beukema - 6 call-ups and never used

    Badiashile - 4 call-ups and 10 minutes

    Neres - 6 call-ups and 84 minutes

    Favasuli - 6 call-ups and 95 minutes

    Lucca - 6 call-ups and 100 minutes

    McTominay - injured, 2 call-ups and 146 minutes.

  • Parma

    Cuesta still has plenty of untouchables, even if his side have yet to rediscover the consistency they had a year ago. Valeri, Mandela Keita and El Bilal Touré are the only players with a 100 per cent appearance record, but Corvi, Delprato and Troilo have racked up even more minutes. Only a handful are still on zero, while the manager has spread limited game time across a large group of players.


    The least used

    Goalkeepers Mazzocchi, Ghidotti and Daffara

    The youngsters Pajsar and De Martis

    Nicolussi Caviglia - injured, never called up

    Cremaschi - 6 call-ups and 34 minutes

    Diallo - 5 call-ups and 73 minutes

    Carboni - 7 call-ups and 85 minutes

    Ndiaye - 7 call-ups and 90 minutes

  • Roma

    Gian Piero Gasperini has used only 21 players, trimming his rotation to turn Roma into genuine Serie A title contenders. The spine of the side runs through Svilar, Cristante, Mancini, Dybala, Hermoso and Malen. Former captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is the standout name among those yet to feature, while only a handful of players have logged fewer than 100 minutes, with Santiago Castro only just above that mark.


    The least used

    Goalkeepers Gollini, De Marzi and Vasquez.

    Arena - 1 call-up and never used

    Pellegrini - 2 call-ups and never used

    Koulierakis - 6 call-ups and 31 minutes

    De Roon - 5 call-ups and 35 minutes

    Castro - 6 call-ups and 105 minutes

    Rensch - 4 call-ups and 106 minutes

  • Sassuolo

    Alberto Aquilani has mixed things up as he slowly reshapes the Neroverdi squad. Only three players have featured every time and remain untouchable: Cinquegrano, Laurienté and Bowie. Doig, Muric, Leysen and Matic have also logged plenty of minutes. The list of injured players and those with fewer than 100 minutes is a long one.


    The least used

    Among the goalkeepers are Nyarko, Satalino and Turati

    Then come the youngsters Kulla and Vezzosi

    Ismael Kone - injured and never called up

    Pieragnolo - injured and never called up

    Candé - injured and never called up

    Boloca - injured and never called up

    Yeferson Paz - injured and never called up

    Walukiewicz - injured and never called up

    Pierini - 6 call-ups and never used

    Skjellerup - 4 call-ups and 8 minutes

    Van der Brempt - 4 call-ups and 35 minutes

    Sulemana - 4 call-ups and 30 minutes

    Obrador - 7 call-ups and 94 minutes

    Caleta Car - 4 call-ups and 99 minutes

  • Turin

    Ignazio Abate has shown more faith in his squad than any other manager, using 26 players this season. The untouchables are Saul Coco, Nikola Vlasic, Alessio Cacciamani and Giovanni Simeone. From Comuzzo down, the minutes start to fall away. He has rotated heavily, yet plenty in this squad still haven't reached 100 minutes in total, which makes the pecking order hard to read.


    The least used

    Goalkeepers Israel (injured) and Siviero

    Youngsters Kugyela and Carrascosa

    Pellegri, injured and never called up

    Biraghi, 6 call-ups and 1 minute

    Zapata, 6 call-ups and 48 minutes

    Luongo, 5 call-ups and 65 minutes

    Aboukhal, 7 call-ups and 74 minutes

    Ilkhan, 7 call-ups and 74 minutes

    Oristanio, 7 call-ups and 78 minutes

    Patterson, 3 call-ups and 79 minutes


  • Udinese

    Runjaic trusts the players he knows he can rely on, men sharpened over the course of last season like Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Okoye and Kamara. He has added running power and physicality with players such as Vojvoda and Abankwah. Every outfield player has at least a minute under their belt and not many of the fringe players are still below the 100-minute mark.


    The least-used

    Goalkeepers Padelli and Mrozek

    Youngsters Vinciati and Jovanovic

    Lovric - 7 call-ups and 10 minutes

    Zanoli - 1 call-up and 19 minutes

    Chakvetadze - 3 call-ups and 62 minutes

    Zarraga - 7 call-ups and 63 minutes

    Bertola - 7 call-ups and 97 minutes

  • Venezia

    Stroppa is under pressure, and the constant changes to his line-up, whether forced or not, are doing Venezia no favours. Akor Adams is the only player with a 100% appearance record, while Schingtienne, Hainaut and Filip Stankovic have featured the most. Injuries have piled up, and several youngsters have played fewer than 100 minutes.


    The least used

    Goalkeepers Montipò, Pozzi, Grandi

    Youngsters Mohammed, Berardi, Lisman and Fanne

    Adorante - injured and never called up

    Sverko - injured and never called up

    Duncan - never called up

    Mazzocchi - injured, 3 call-ups and never used

    Panada - 7 call-ups and 39 minutes

    Toni Fernandez - 3 call-ups and 58 minutes

    Gomes - 7 call-ups and 72 minutes

    Dagasso - injured, 4 call-ups and 103 minutes