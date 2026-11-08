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Serie A, Fiorentina v Juventus LIVE

Follow the 11th round of Serie A LIVE with us.

Serie A, matchday 11

Fiorentina-Juventus 1-1

Scorers: 4' Pellegrino (F), 32' Woltemade (J)

For Luciano Spalletti's Juventus, a visit to Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina is no ordinary fixture. They meet at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence tonight at 20:45, in Sunday's late fixture of Serie A matchday 11. Juventus arrive after beating Napoli, but have lost two of their last four and sit seventh, already seven points behind fourth-placed AC Milan. Another league slip-up could put the Tuscan manager's future at risk. Fiorentina, meanwhile, are 15th, one point above the relegation zone.

  • The goals and highlights

    45'+1' - Goncalves crosses from the left and Pellegrino rises highest, heading narrowly over.

    43' - Juventus make a glaring mistake as they play out through Lucumi. The ball reaches Goncalves, who somehow fluffs his chance despite being alone in the centre of the box.

    42' - Ndour shoots from outside the box and sends the ball narrowly wide.

    37' - Juventus are rampant. Kolo Muani crosses from the right again for Woltemade, whose first-time shot De Gea keeps out with his foot. The ball falls to Koopmeiners, who shoots left-footed from outside the box and sends it narrowly wide.

    32' - Juventus equalise, Woltemade! Viery tries to get in front of Kolo Muani, but the Frenchman beats him and dribbles past him in the box. Kolo Muani crosses from the right and the German side-foots home to make it 1-1 with his first league goal.

    22' - Juventus again, Cabal again. This time the Colombian is unmarked in the centre of the box, but mishits his shot wide.

    21' - Juventus threaten again as Kolo Muani crosses from the right and Cabal volleys towards goal. De Gea dives brilliantly to turn it behind for a corner.

    10' - Juventus respond with a corner of their own. McKennie gets ahead of the defenders and heads narrowly wide.

    4' - Fiorentina take the lead straight away, Pellegrino! Pedro Goncalves delivers a corner from the left and the Argentine rises highest to beat Vicario. It's 1-0, and Pellegrino celebrates like Batistuta.

  • Match details

    Fiorentina-Juventus 1-1

    Goalscorers: 4' Pellegrino (F), 32' Woltemade (J)

    FIORENTINA (4-3-3): De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Viery, Joao Mario; Ndour, Oulai, Goncalves; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Njie. Manager: Vanoli.

    JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumí, Cabal; McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners; Kolo Muani, Woltemade, Boga. Manager: Spalletti

    Booked: Cabal (J), Bremer (J)

    Sent off: None

    Assists: Pedro Goncalves (F), Kolo Muani (J)

    Referee: Colombo

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