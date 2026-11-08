Serie A, Fiorentina v Juventus LIVE

45'+1' - Goncalves crosses from the left and Pellegrino rises highest, heading narrowly over.

43' - Juventus make a glaring mistake as they play out through Lucumi. The ball reaches Goncalves, who somehow fluffs his chance despite being alone in the centre of the box.

42' - Ndour shoots from outside the box and sends the ball narrowly wide.

37' - Juventus are rampant. Kolo Muani crosses from the right again for Woltemade, whose first-time shot De Gea keeps out with his foot. The ball falls to Koopmeiners, who shoots left-footed from outside the box and sends it narrowly wide.

32' - Juventus equalise, Woltemade! Viery tries to get in front of Kolo Muani, but the Frenchman beats him and dribbles past him in the box. Kolo Muani crosses from the right and the German side-foots home to make it 1-1 with his first league goal.

22' - Juventus again, Cabal again. This time the Colombian is unmarked in the centre of the box, but mishits his shot wide.

21' - Juventus threaten again as Kolo Muani crosses from the right and Cabal volleys towards goal. De Gea dives brilliantly to turn it behind for a corner.

10' - Juventus respond with a corner of their own. McKennie gets ahead of the defenders and heads narrowly wide.

4' - Fiorentina take the lead straight away, Pellegrino! Pedro Goncalves delivers a corner from the left and the Argentine rises highest to beat Vicario. It's 1-0, and Pellegrino celebrates like Batistuta.