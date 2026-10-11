Serie A, Como v Roma LIVE

Serie A, matchday six

Como v Roma

Goalscorers:









Sunday lunchtime serves up a big one. At 12.30pm, Cesc Fabregas' Como host Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma at the Stadio Sinigaglia in matchday six of Serie A, as club football returns after the international break. Two of the league's sharpest minds go head to head, and these are the two sides who, more than any others, look best placed to emerge as Inter's closest challengers. The Lariani head into it on the back of a bad defeat at Frosinone after three wins and a draw. They sit six points off the top and three behind the Giallorossi, who drew 2-2 with Inter before the break and can draw level with them in the table with three points, but Roma have lost on each of their last two visits to Como. There's a battle inside the battle too, with Nico Paz and Donyell Malen already on six goals for the season.







