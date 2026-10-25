Serie A, Atalanta v Frosinone LIVE

Serie A, matchday 8

Atalanta-Frosinone

Scorers:





On Sunday at 3pm, the New Balance Arena in Bergamo hosts Atalanta against Frosinone in the eighth round of Serie A. The hosts suffered a cruel defeat to Ajax in the Conference League, while the visitors have made an excellent start to the season. Maurizio Sarri needs a win after successive defeats to Milan and Ajax. His Atalanta are struggling more than expected. Massimiliano Alvini is enjoying an excellent run: Frosinone's position in the table reflects four wins, a draw and two defeats. Antonio Raimondo deserves plenty of credit, too. He is the league's joint top scorer alongside Monza's Varela.