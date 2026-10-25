Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Krstovic Atalanta VeneziaGetty Images
Translated by

Serie A, Atalanta v Frosinone LIVE

Atalanta vs Frosinone
Atalanta
Frosinone
Serie A

Follow the eighth round of Serie A live with us.

Serie A, matchday 8

Atalanta-Frosinone

Scorers:


On Sunday at 3pm, the New Balance Arena in Bergamo hosts Atalanta against Frosinone in the eighth round of Serie A. The hosts suffered a cruel defeat to Ajax in the Conference League, while the visitors have made an excellent start to the season. Maurizio Sarri needs a win after successive defeats to Milan and Ajax. His Atalanta are struggling more than expected. Massimiliano Alvini is enjoying an excellent run: Frosinone's position in the table reflects four wins, a draw and two defeats. Antonio Raimondo deserves plenty of credit, too. He is the league's joint top scorer alongside Monza's Varela.

  • The goals and highlights:

  • The match details

    Atalanta-Frosinone

    Goalscorers:


    ATALANTA (4-2-3-1): Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kristensen, Obric, Zappacosta; Gaetano, Ederson; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Rowe; Krstovic. Manager: Sarri.


    FROSINONE (4-2-3-1): Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Cittadini, Bracaglia; Calò, Masini; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Raimondo. Manager: Alvini.



    Booked:

    Sent off:

    Assists:

    Referee: Marinelli

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
ATA

ATA

Serie A

25 Oct 2026

FRC

FRC