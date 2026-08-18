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Yosua Arya

Welcome back, Busi! Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets returns to Camp Nou in new coaching role

S. Busquets
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Sergio Busquets has officially taken his first step into coaching by returning to Barcelona as assistant manager of Barca Atletic. The Spanish legend retired at Inter Miami last year and now joins Juliano Belletti's backroom staff while completing his coaching badges.

  • Busquets returns to Barcelona in coaching role

    Busquets has officially taken the first step toward his coaching career by rejoining Barcelona as assistant coach of reserve side Barca Atletic. The legendary former Spanish midfielder retired at the end of last year following a spell at Inter Miami.

    The announcement came on Monday, August 17, confirming his return to the club. Busquets will now work on the touchline for the Catalan giants rather than on the pitch. The move marks an emotional homecoming to Barcelona after just three years away from the club.

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  • Sabbatical ends with Belletti partnership

    Following his retirement announcement after an Inter Miami match against the New England Revolution in October, Busquets was asked in the mixed zone if he planned to step into management.

    "I think in the future, yes, but for now I prefer to take a sabbatical year," Busquets said at the time. After taking a few months of rest away from the game, the legend has made his move into coaching.

    Busquets will join the technical staff of current head coach Belletti. While assisting Belletti, he will also work to complete his UEFA coaching licences to earn his senior head coaching badges.



  • Developing the next generation of talent

    Barca Atletic serve as Barcelona’s official "B team" reserve side rather than La Masia's youth academy. The team currently compete in Spain’s Fourth Division, the Segunda Federacion, aiming to climb back after previously residing in the second tier.

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    Next steps for the Spanish icon

    Busquets will immediately begin his duties assisting Belletti in developing Barcelona's next generation of talent. His main focus will be guiding the reserve side in their push to climb back up the Spanish league structure.

    Concurrently, the former midfielder will progress through his coaching courses to obtain his UEFA badges. This appointment lays the foundation for his ambition to eventually step up as a senior head coach.

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