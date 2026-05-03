Scott McTominay brutally billed as ‘average player’ by Serie A icon as ex-Man Utd star is told he is nothing special after Player of the Year award & Ballon d’Or nomination

Since his £26 million ($35m) move from Old Trafford in 2024, McTominay has been a revelation for Napoli, winning the Serie A MVP award and leading the club to their fourth Scudetto title with a stunning acrobatic goal against Cagliari. But former Roma and Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan has sparked controversy by dismissing McTominay during a blistering assessment of the Scotsman's game.

Despite 26 goals in 76 appearances and a Ballon d'Or nomination, Nainggolan believes the 29-year-old lacks the refinement required for the highest level. "I don't like him," Nainggolan told Sky Calcio Unplugged. "He scores a lot of goals, but in general play… he'll always get 12, 13, 14 goals, but if he has to build play, he doesn't have the technique to operate between the lines. He's an average player."