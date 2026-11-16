Germany v Netherlands gave Jurgen Klopp the chance to show that, after a brief settling-in period, he has found the formula to take Germany back to the top. The Havertz-Wirtz duo remain the backbone, but Gruda and, above all, Derry Scherhant shone in the record 5-0 win over the Oranje, a negative record for the side coached by Xavi.
Scherhant stars for Germany: the talent who blossomed under Klopp, is no longer a bargain and interests Roma
What a performance, what a goal!
The winger, born in 2002, tore forward with bursts of pace and acceleration, playing with the freedom to take risks. He hit the post twice, then scored the goal that broke the deadlock at 1-0. It was a strike worthy of the highlight reels, combining precision, quality and power. In the 41st minute of the first half, the former Hertha Berlin player controlled a Kimmich pass on the left, took on Dumfries and cut inside onto his right foot. Despite the tight angle, he curled a thunderous shot towards the far post and into the top corner beyond a helpless Verbruggen.
Blossoming under Klopp
Scherhant is already 24, but today marks only his fourth call-up to the senior Germany squad. His goal is his first official one for the national team. His first call-up followed the “experiments” Jurgen Klopp announced in September. Klopp broadened his selection pool, included Scherhant for the second round of matches during the lengthy September international break and handed him a start on his debut against Serbia. Since then, his development has accelerated, and his growing confidence has carried over to his club.
Four Berlin clubs before finding Hertha
Scherhant scored his first international goal at the Olympiastadion, his former home ground. His route to that moment was unusual. Born in Berlin, he took time to reach professional football, passing through five different youth academies in the city (SCC Berlin, Tennis Borussia Berlin, Fc Viktoria Berlin, Berliner SC and Hertha Berlin) before convincing Hertha of his qualities.
Just €2 million
He made his professional debut at Hertha but struggled to establish himself in the first team. In summer 2025, he moved to Freiburg for around €2 million. That valuation appealed to many clubs, but his price is now set to rise at least tenfold, much to the frustration of clubs such as Roma, who have been scouting him for some time.
Role and qualities
Scherhant is a right-footed winger who likes to start on the left. He has an eye for goal and the speed in tight spaces to find room for a cross to a team-mate or a shot of his own. This season, he has gained playing time and confidence under Klopp and Julian Schuster, who is giving him regular opportunities. So far, that has yielded 8 assists and 3 goals across the Bundesliga, German Cup and Conference League.
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