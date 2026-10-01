Some matches end everything at the final whistle. Others only begin their real story once it blows. The Gulf Cup semi-final between Saudi Arabia and Qatar belongs firmly to the second kind, because its outcome won't just decide who reaches the final. It could shape the days ahead within the Saudi national team.

On the surface, this is a Gulf classic, two sides who know each other well and a tie everyone expects to be fiercely contested. For Saudi Arabia in particular, though, the calculations look rather more complicated.

Win, and they take another step towards the title and quieten plenty of voices. Lose, and the doors to criticism swing wide open, dragging the files of the coach, the players and the officials back into the spotlight once more.