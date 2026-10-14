Sassuolo's Fedde Leysen has suffered a serious injury, the club confirmed in an official medical bulletin: "U.S. Sassuolo Calcio announce that, following the injury sustained in the Sassuolo-Milan match on Sunday 11 October, Fedde Leysen underwent scans that revealed an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left leg. The defender's injury will be reassessed in the coming days to determine the surgical procedure and the recovery phase."
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Sassuolo, serious injury for Fedde Leysen: the medical report
Surgery to reconstruct the ligament is necessary, with several months on the sidelines to follow.
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