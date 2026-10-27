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Como 1907 v US Sassuolo - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Sassuolo, Aquilani: “We have to apologise. We lack the attitude to defend with aggression”

Sassuolo vs Lazio
Sassuolo
Lazio
Serie A

The manager speaks after the heavy defeat against Lazio

Alberto Aquilani, Sassuolo's manager, spoke at a press conference after the 6-2 home defeat by Lazio.


"That's very true, but the other side have the ball sometimes too, and that's not good. There's little to say; we have to apologise. We lack that determination to defend fiercely," reports TMW.


"It could be mental, tactical, individual or collective. We've lost two important players, but if I came here looking for those excuses, I'd be a very small man, and you'll never hear me say things like that."

  • "There is too little protection, we don't sense danger, and there's this idea that, because we're dangerous when we have the ball, that's enough. That's a limitation."


    "Matic is 39 and sometimes you have to consider that he won't be there. He had a problem today, but you also have to consider having someone else play from time to time. Lipani and Bakola have potential, but they need to develop."

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