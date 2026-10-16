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US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Sassuolo, Aquilani: “Muric? I wouldn’t draw conclusions just yet”

A. Aquilani
Sassuolo
Serie A

The Sassuolo manager speaks after the defeat away to Frosinone

Alberto Aquilani, the Sassuolo manager, told DAZN after a 4-2 defeat away to Frosinone in Friday's opening fixture of the seventh round of Serie A: "When you make certain mistakes, everything becomes more difficult. It's part of the game, but when it becomes carelessness, you have to put a stop to it because those mistakes are avoidable and everything becomes more complicated afterwards."


  • On Muric: "Will I continue to put my faith in him? It’s hard to say now. I have great faith in him and in my players. Mistakes can happen; I wouldn’t draw conclusions just yet," reports TMW. "Obviously, we need to improve, but let’s not put all the blame on anyone".


    On Berardi: "Always central to this Sassuolo side? Yes, undoubtedly. For us, he’s a key player who drives us forward and understands certain dynamics of this team".




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24 Oct 2026

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