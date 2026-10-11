VAR reviewed Odenthal's goal to make it 1-1. Bowie appeared to be in an offside position in front of Maignan, though that had not been verified. The ball did not touch Bowie. He was close to Maignan, who appeared to see the ball throughout, and the officials ultimately allowed the goal.





Marelli commented: "We cannot be certain Bowie was offside. The truth, though, is that even if he was, Maignan could see the ball throughout as it passed well to Bowie's right. If there was an offside, it would have been passive."





Later, Marelli clarified: "We were able to check the sideline camera, and Bowie was onside in any case."