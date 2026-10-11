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Emanuele Tramacere
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Sassuolo-AC Milan live refereeing analysis: Musah’s challenge on Bakola warranted a yellow card

Serie A
AC Milan
Sassuolo
Sassuolo vs AC Milan

The most controversial refereeing decisions of the match

Sassuolo-AC Milan kicks off at 18:00 with plenty at stake for both clubs in the table. Amorim's AC Milan are chasing Inter and Lazio and could draw level with Roma. Sassuolo, meanwhile, could draw level with Napoli and close the gap on AC Milan in the race for European places. That leaves Michael Fourneau's refereeing team under considerable pressure. Santoro and Meraviglia are in the VAR room in Lissone. Calciomercato reports on the match's most contentious incidents.


  • The full list of match officials

    FOURNEAU

    PALERMO, ROSSI L.

    Fourth official:     CHIFFI

    VAR:     SANTORO

    AVAR:     MERAVIGLIA

  • 2' Musah should have been booked

    For a late, illegal challenge on Bakola that stopped a potential Sassuolo counter-attack, AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah should have been booked. Fourneau settled for a word instead.

    Marelli commented: "Even though it’s early in the match, that challenge deserved a yellow card for its impudence."

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