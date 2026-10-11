Sassuolo-AC Milan kicks off at 18:00 with plenty at stake for both clubs in the table. Amorim's AC Milan are chasing Inter and Lazio and could draw level with Roma. Sassuolo, meanwhile, could draw level with Napoli and close the gap on AC Milan in the race for European places. That leaves Michael Fourneau's refereeing team under considerable pressure. Santoro and Meraviglia are in the VAR room in Lissone. Calciomercato reports on the match's most contentious incidents.
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Sassuolo-AC Milan live refereeing analysis: Musah’s challenge on Bakola warranted a yellow card
The full list of match officials
FOURNEAU
PALERMO, ROSSI L.
Fourth official: CHIFFI
VAR: SANTORO
AVAR: MERAVIGLIA
2' Musah should have been booked
For a late, illegal challenge on Bakola that stopped a potential Sassuolo counter-attack, AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah should have been booked. Fourneau settled for a word instead.
Marelli commented: "Even though it’s early in the match, that challenge deserved a yellow card for its impudence."
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