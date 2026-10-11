With the international break over, Serie A returned for Sassuolo and AC Milan, but their 6pm kick-off at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia offered little excitement. All the action behind the 1-1 scoreline came in five second-half minutes. The draw suits Alberto Aquilani more than Ruben Amorim, whose unbeaten side take a significant step backwards after their convincing win over Lecce.
The first half offers little goalmouth action. Gabbia suffers a muscle injury to his hamstrings and leaves on a stretcher, while Leysen is carried off after a twisted knee. Muric denies Goncalo Ramos on the few occasions he threatens, while Maignan reaches half-time without having to make a decisive save.
After the break, Amorim's and Aquilani's substitutions break the deadlock. AC Milan strike first through Rabiot, who drives a powerful left-footed shot from Modric's assist past Muric. The goalkeeper is at fault at his near post. The AC Milan lead lasts only five minutes, however, as Bowie and Thorstved come on and disrupt their defensive balance. Maignan makes two outstanding saves, one from each substitute, but can do nothing about Odenthal's shot from inside the six-yard box following a corner.
Muric and Maignan keep out further efforts after the equaliser, but the pace drops and neither side finds a winner. A draw is the fairest result, though it's the hosts, not AC Milan, who leave the Mapei Stadium smiling. AC Milan's point sees Inter and Lazio move four points clear, while they also fail to draw level with Roma, who drew with Como in the afternoon.
Sassuolo-AC Milan 1-1
Scorers: 63' Rabiot (M), 68' Odenthal (S)