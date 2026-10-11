Sassuolo and AC Milan share the points in a match that only comes to life in the middle period. Maignan makes two superb saves to earn a rating of 7, while Moreira and Bowie both impress with ratings of 6.5. Goncalo Ramos disappoints. He has not scored since the second matchday against Venezia.
Sassuolo-AC Milan, CM’s player ratings: Rabiot raises false hopes, Ramos disappoints. Maignan decisive, what a game from Bakola
Sassuolo player ratings
Muric 6: He fails to cover his near post for Rabiot's goal but makes amends with a crucial save from Chukwueze. Excellent off his line, as always.
Van der Brempt 5.5: Moreira takes him on and beats him often, and with relative ease. He offers little going forward (from the 78th minute, Cinquegrano not rated).
Caleta-Car 6.5: He follows Ramos all the way into the dressing room, using his know-how and experience to contain his direct opponent.
Leysen 6: The Belgian defender starts well, making his presence felt especially in the air, before an accidental clash with Pulisic forces him off with a suspected sprain of his left knee. (From the 27th minute of the first half, Odenthal 7: two games, two goals. He is the hero of the day.)
Doig6.5: He gets forward well down his flank and does a good job marking Chukewueze. A good soldier.
Adzic 5.5: Pure, unadulterated talent, but he flashes on and off like Christmas tree lights. His best move ends with Maignan in Super Man mode, blocking his path. (From the 60th minute, Thorstvedt 6.5: a decisive introduction. His runs into the penalty area cut through the AC Milan defence.)
Matic 6.5: The Professor delivers a textbook lesson in managing the different phases of a match. He never loses the ball (from the 78th minute, Lipani not rated).
Bakola 7: He gives the team width by moving out towards the flanks. Quality, work rate and timing are all there. He will develop further under Aquilani, and develop well.
Berardi 5: too many uncharacteristic mistakes early on. For once, he sees only black and not red against AC Milan.
Esposito 5.5: He works hard for the team early on, creating space for the midfielders' runs. But he ends up playing more as a No 10 than a No 9, leaving the AC Milan penalty area empty. The Italy international feels the effects of his national team commitments and soon runs out of steam. (From the 60th minute, Bowie 6.5: Maignan gets the better of him, but he helps Sassuolo move up a gear by going to 'war' against all and sundry.)
Laurienté 6: His pace causes the AC Milan defence a few problems. The drawback is his lack of accuracy when shooting.
Manager Aquilani 6.5: his compact, well-organised team earn a valuable point.
AC Milan player ratings
Maignan 7: pulls off remarkable saves from Adzic and Bowie, then stays alert to deny Thorstvedt in stoppage time. Solid.
Gila 6.5: brings his usual grit and ideas. The Spaniard also excels at right-back.
Gabbia 6: his first start of the season ends badly. The defender from Busto Arsizio has to go off with a hamstring problem after a last-ditch challenge on Laurientè, who was through on goal (De Winter on from the 20th minute of the first half)
Pavlovic 5.5: struggles badly against Bowie late on and is booked. In the first half, he fails to direct a close-range header into the corner. He should have done better.
Estupinan 6: a positional error forces him to hold Berardi and earns him a costly yellow card. Otherwise, he holds his position well and shows a couple of inventive flashes towards the end of the first half. (Modric on from the 46th minute of the second half, 6: Milan look more coherent and composed with him on the pitch)
Chukwueze 5.5: grows increasingly attentive tactically, but still lacks a decisive touch at key moments. Muric denies him a goal, though Chukwueze is slow to get his shot away. (Hutchinson on from the 84th minute, not rated)
Musah 5.5: runs tirelessly, often to little effect. He wastes a counter-attack by delaying his pass to Ramnos. Plenty of effort, not enough end product. (Jashari on from the 78th minute, not rated)
Rabiot 6.5: his goal, a third in six matches, lifts an otherwise uneven performance.
Moreira 6.5: creates and defends from the first minute to the 94th. He has energy, ideas and quality to spare. Positive.
Pulisic 5.5: operates too far from the penalty area and has few touches in the first half. One moment of magic sends Chukwueze through one-on-one with Muric, but the American needs to offer more. (Cisse on from the 78th minute, 6: cannot catch Muiric out with a curling shot)
Ramos 5: comes alive between the 44th and 45th minutes of the first half with two efforts on goal. He should have directed his second, a header, into the corner. He still cannot find a goal and spends too much time outside the penalty area. Disappointing.
Manager Amorim 6: sets his side up well at the start, but lacks courage and attacking impetus in the closing stages. The point leaves him with regrets.
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