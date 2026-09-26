Giovanni Sartori, technical director of Bologna, has spoken to Gazzetta dello Sport.





On Bernardeschi: "He has an option to extend, so...".





On Rowe: "Until ten days before the end of the summer window he had no market. Nothing. For us, within that period, it would have been wrong to sell him, then something changed: an unpleasant situation arose with us, and also with his team-mates, in which Johnny repeatedly asked to be sold. We opened the door when a significant fee arrived".





On Raimondo: "He is a Bologna asset, and on a dry loan too, so it was right for him to follow the same path as another striker who stayed in the same place for two years, at Spezia: that striker is called Pio Esposito...".







