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cm grafica inacio inter e juve
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Samuele Inacio: after the disappointment with the national team, he scores in the German 'Serie D'

S. Inacio
Borussia Dortmund II
Borussia Dortmund

The 2008-born player on the pitch with Borussia Dortmund’s second team

Samuele Inacio left the Italy camp disappointed and, perhaps, with a touch of anger after failing to play a single minute in the four matches Roberto Mancini's Italy played against Belgium, Turkey twice and France. The Bergamo-born 2008 prospect had made his debut in June against Luxembourg with Silvio Baldini on the bench, even if it was only for a minute plus stoppage time, and he had hoped for at least one chance this time too.


Once back in Dortmund, Inacio did not feature in the 2-2 draw for the Yellow and Blacks under Nico Kovac on Friday night against Werder Bremen. He spent the full 90 minutes on the bench, leaving his seasonal record with Dortmund at 3 appearances and 2 goals, both in the German Cup.

  • An artist's son was in action today for Borussia Dortmund's second team, who play in the Regionalliga West, the equivalent of Italy's Serie D. Samuele Inacio started against Wattenscheid and scored after 37 minutes.




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Champions League
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Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
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Regionalliga
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WIB
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Borussia Dortmund II
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