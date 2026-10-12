Salah captain of Trabzonspor? Turkish journalist: his role is bigger than that

On Mohamed Salah's role at Trabzonspor, Gunc said the Egyptian star stands out not only for his goalscoring contributions but also for his leadership on the pitch, adding: "Salah at Trabzonspor is more than just a footballer. Alongside his contribution in front of goal, he is hugely important to the collective work and to lifting the spirit of his team-mates. He is a role model for the young players. He is not the team's captain (officially), but he is the coach's right-hand man on the pitch. He is a major asset, and it is important to make use of his experience."

Salah's reaction towards Melih Kabasakal after the sending-off told Gunc plenty about the squad's unity. "His reaction to what happened to Melih shows that. It indicates that the collective work has reached a certain level."

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Holding onto that spirit over the coming weeks matters just as much, Gunc stressed. He said: This is very, very important in the weeks ahead. When the collective work and the fighting together are missing, that does not lead you to success.

As for the title race, he said: The competition continues whatever the circumstances. And when assessing the performances of the teams competing for the championship, Trabzonspor are one of the leading candidates to win the title."

Trabzonspor now sit fifth in the Turkish league table with 13 points after seven rounds, level with fourth-placed Fenerbahce. Leaders Galatasaray are just three points clear, and Trabzonspor thrashed them 4-0 in the sixth round before the international break thanks to a Salah hat-trick.