Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac missed out! ‘Was something there’ in Jamie Vardy to Wrexham transfer talk as Burnley new boy is backed to play well beyond 40

Premier League title winner Vardy found himself without a club in the summer of 2026 after severing ties with Cremonese on the back of their relegation out of Serie A. Just one season was spent enjoying an Italian job a long way from home.

Several landing spots for the former England international were speculated on, with it suggested at one stage that he could retrace steps to Leicester and help the Foxes to rebuild on the back of successive relegations that have left them languishing in League One.

Emotion was taken out of the equation there, with Vardy prepared to bide his time and wait on the right offer. Many saw him as the perfect fit for ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ and a couple of Hollywood co-owners at the Racecourse Ground.

Such a switch may have held some appeal, but it was Burnley - who count NFL legend JJ Watt among their investors - that ultimately put a 12-month contract in place. Vardy will now be lining up against Reynolds and Mac in the Championship.