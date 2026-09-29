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Ahmad Salah
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Rummenigge puts Sébari in the equation: surprising statements about the Wirtz deal

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Will Bayern move again towards their former target?

Bayern Munich chased Florian Wirtz hard more than a year ago, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has now spoken frankly about a second attempt to bring the player to the Bavarian club.

The German football legend also admitted he has been surprised by Wirtz's current spell at Liverpool.

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A member of Bayern Munich's supervisory board, Rummenigge told the newspaper "Münchner Abendzeitung", as carried by the Goal website, that the German club had not closed the door on signing Wirtz in the future.

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    Rummenigge made clear, though, that no deal is imminent.

    Rummenigge, aged 71, said: "Could something else be possible at some point? I don't know. The question is whether Wirtz is happy at Liverpool, and I can't judge that. Uli (Hoeness) and I were in contact with his father and mother for a while, then they made a different decision, and we respected that."

    Bayern Munich, he insisted, have no need for another playmaker. "We must not forget that Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry play in this position, and there are also other options such as Ismail Jakobs," he said.

    He added: "There is no need to sign a fourth player either, for the money that Wirtz is likely to cost."

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  • The secret behind the move to Liverpool: a surprise development

    Bayern Munich chased Wirtz for a long time, but the player refused to move in the summer of 2025, instead joining Liverpool from Leverkusen for 125 million euros. A disappointing first season followed, and he then failed to hit the expected level at the World Cup.

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    Under new manager Andoni Iraola, Wirtz has nailed down a regular place this season. Yet he has not scored, and he has provided just one assist, despite his statistical excellence in pressing, running behind the defence and passing between the lines. That has brought English criticism his way, and his form has sparked rumours of a return to Bayern.

    Rummenigge said: "Every step a player takes must be carefully thought through in advance.

    He admitted he was "honestly" surprised by Wirtz's development, explaining: "The impression we got was that he went to Liverpool because the manager at the time, Arne Slot, promised to give him the number 10 role, the same position he occupied at Leverkusen. That was an important factor in his decision to join Liverpool."

    Rummenigge stressed: "There were no dramatic differences when it came to the financial side."

    Slot played Wirtz mostly on the left wing or left him on the bench, before the German regained his rhythm around the midpoint of the season. He upped his goal contributions for a spell, then dipped after picking up an injury, finishing with 17 contributions, including 7 goals and 10 assists, across 49 matches.

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