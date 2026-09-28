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Ronaldo and Jesus: will love turn to hatred in the final chapter?

Originals
Norway vs Portugal
Norway
Portugal
UEFA Nations League A
C. Ronaldo
J. Jesus
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Norway
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

The end of the Don may turn into sad moments

Something has shifted in what looked like the perfect relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus. Months of harmony and mutual praise gave way to the first real signs of tension when the Portugal captain was left out of the starting line-up against Norway. He spent the entire match on the bench, and his face made no secret of his fury at the decision.

Portugal edged a thrilling 2-1 win over Norway, but the result wasn't the only talking point. All eyes were on Ronaldo. He looked angry throughout, then marched straight down the tunnel at the final whistle without joining his teammates to salute the fans. For a national team captain, it was a striking sight.

Benching Ronaldo raised eyebrows for good reason. He had played more than an hour against Wales just days earlier before Jesus changed his calculations for the second match. That switch has prompted questions about the relationship between the Portuguese star and his coach. Was this simply a passing tactical call, or the opening chapter of something far more complicated?

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    A relationship that began with love

    The relationship between Ronaldo and Jesus did not begin with the Portugal national team. It dates back to their time together at Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, where "the Don" was one of the main reasons behind the coach's arrival, making a phone call last season to convince him to take on the job.

    From the very first moment, the two men seemed to share a deep understanding, a bond that only grew stronger as they led Al-Nassr to the league title. Jesus became one of the few coaches to enjoy a special relationship with the captain, a man who was never merely a player on the pitch but an influential figure in the coach's project.

    That harmony followed Jesus to the Portugal job. He wasted no time calling up Ronaldo in his first camp, then reeled off a string of statements praising the captain and underlining his value and influence within the group. It all looked like a natural extension of what they had built at Al-Nassr.

    Football, though, knows no stable relationships once technical decisions start to test them. The match against Norway exposed, for the first time, an area where Ronaldo's status could clash with Jesus's vision.

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  • Jesus puts Ronaldo before a new test

    Benching Ronaldo against Norway was no ordinary tweak to the line-up, not least because the forward had played over an hour in the previous match against Wales. Jesus stood by his call. Ronaldo, though, looked unhappy throughout the game, and his face said as much more than once.

    Jesus refused to gloss over it afterwards. He turned instead to Ronaldo's conduct: "I don't know the reason for his behaviour, but I will speak with him. I intended to bring him on for half an hour, but the circumstances of the match made things difficult."

    On the surface the coach offered a tactical reason for keeping Ronaldo on the bench. Yet the same words revealed that he had planned to give the captain around 30 minutes before the game turned against him and scrapped the plan. The anger of his skipper still hangs in the air, waiting on a face-to-face conversation between the pair.

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    This is where the relationship gets delicate. Ronaldo starting on the bench is hardly extraordinary on its own. What makes the match worth watching is the player's reaction and the coach's comments that followed, especially if the same calls come around again in the games ahead.

  • Norway v Portugal - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD2Getty Images Sport

    When Ronaldo's name collides with the coach's decisions

    Ronaldo is no ordinary player within the Portugal national team. He captains the side and stands as one of its biggest names, so any call over his involvement draws far more scrutiny than any other tweak to the line-up. Jesus, for his part, carries his own technical responsibility and must decide what suits the match and the group.

    Trouble only starts if those decisions harden into a running source of tension between the pair. Their relationship began with a phone call and ended in a title at Al-Nassr, then carried over to the Portugal national team amid mutual praise. Now it enters a different phase, one that demands both men keep the personal apart from the technical.

    This late stage of Ronaldo's career makes every decision over his involvement more delicate still. The Portuguese star wants to keep leading his country, while Jesus wants to build a team capable of hitting its targets his way. At times, that will mean choices the captain does not want to hear.

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  • Love or the beginning of the final chapter?

    What happened against Norway cannot yet be taken as proof that the relationship between Ronaldo and Jesus has turned sour. Portugal won the match, and Jesus made clear he had been planning to bring on his captain before the circumstances of the game got in the way. But Ronaldo's reaction opens the door to a bigger question: what happens if he keeps finding himself on the bench?

    Their relationship has passed through many stages in a short space of time. It began with Ronaldo's call to convince Jesus to take charge of Al-Nassr, ran through winning the league, then saw the pair reunited with the Portugal national team. A string of statements reflected the coach's appreciation for his captain, right up to the first moment Ronaldo appeared angry at a technical decision.

    The Norway match, then, may be nothing more than a passing moment. It may equally be the start of a real test for a relationship that until recently looked rock solid.

    Post-match statements won't settle the matter. Jesus's upcoming decisions will, along with Ronaldo's reaction to them, especially if the bench becomes a regular place for Portugal's captain.

    In the final chapter of Ronaldo's career, the most important question may not be how many minutes he plays. It may be how the relationship is managed between a star used to being at the heart of the action and a coach now required to make his calls without letting big names sway his vision. So will things between Ronaldo and Jesus stay as they started, all love and success, or will the bench open a new chapter between the two men?