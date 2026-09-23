Romano - Juventus tried to sign Samuele Inacio, then signed Ekhator

Samuele Inacio, one of Italy's brightest young talents, has been called up by Roberto Mancini to the Italy squad for the upcoming Nations League matches and is also attracting plenty of transfer interest. Born in 2008, Inacio is under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 30 June 2029, but he is being closely watched by some Italian clubs. Leading the race are Inter and above all Juventus.





In comments to Cronache di spogliatoio, Fabrizio Romano said this about Inacio: "Juventus like him a lot, Juventus tried to sign Samuele Inacio. The Bianconeri sounded out Borussia Dortmund, then signed Ekhator. Dortmund renewed Inacio's contract. He may have the quality to return to Italy one day".