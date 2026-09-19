The standout fixture of this first stretch of the 2026/2027 Serie A season kicks off at 18:00 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. On the pitch will be the two sides who have dominated the league so far, with Roma-Inter worth far more than a simple head-to-head clash.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma, led by the Malen-Dybala pairing, boast the best defence in the league with just one goal conceded and 12 scored. More than that, they are increasingly starting to look like a Gasperini team on the pitch as well. Cristian Chivu's Inter, the reigning champions, have responded to the defeat to Real Madrid and lead the tournament for goals scored with 13, even if they still have a few defensive lapses to iron out.

The winners will head into the long break with enthusiasm, freedom and serenity. The losers will have to work to chase and live with criticism and doubts.





ROMA-INTER

SCORERS: -







