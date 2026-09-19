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FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-ROMAAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Roma v Inter LIVE, the official line-ups: Diouf and Wesley from the start. Martinez starts in goal, Ndicka is there

Roma
Inter
Serie A
Roma vs Inter

Follow Roma v Inter, the big match and head-to-head clash in the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season.

The standout fixture of this first stretch of the 2026/2027 Serie A season kicks off at 18:00 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. On the pitch will be the two sides who have dominated the league so far, with Roma-Inter worth far more than a simple head-to-head clash.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma, led by the Malen-Dybala pairing, boast the best defence in the league with just one goal conceded and 12 scored. More than that, they are increasingly starting to look like a Gasperini team on the pitch as well. Cristian Chivu's Inter, the reigning champions, have responded to the defeat to Real Madrid and lead the tournament for goals scored with 13, even if they still have a few defensive lapses to iron out.

The winners will head into the long break with enthusiasm, freedom and serenity. The losers will have to work to chase and live with criticism and doubts.


ROMA-INTER

SCORERS: -



  • Roma v Inter: official line-ups and the match report

    Roma-Inter


    Goalscorers: -


    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, Koné, Wesley; Dybala, Soulé; Malen.

    Manager: Gasperini.


    INTER (3-5-2): Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Zielinski, Jones, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

    Manager: Chivu.


    Referee: Massa

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

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  • Goal and key moments

    0' Kick-off is at 18:00 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.


    ALL THE INFO, STATS AND LIVE MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COVERAGE HERE

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Serie A
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Inter crest
Inter
INT