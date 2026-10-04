Roma, optimism over Malen’s recovery: his condition and what is emerging ahead of Como

Alongside Malen, Dybala and Molina will also stay behind to work at Trigoria, with Roma refusing them permission to take part in Lionel Messi's farewell match in an Argentina shirt. The club chose to spare the pair a long intercontinental trip just days before official fixtures resume. Above all, Roma want them available in the best possible condition: "AS Roma announce that Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will not take part in the event organised in Argentina for the match between Argentina and Benin on 6 October. The club recognises the importance of the occasion for the two players, who are close to Lionel Messi and who shared with him in the 2022 World Cup triumph. The club’s decision is based on sporting and logistical reasons, linked to the length of the intercontinental journey and the proximity of official fixtures. AS Roma express the utmost respect for Lionel Messi and his extraordinary career, wishing him and the Argentine federation a special evening".