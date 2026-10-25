Roma fury at Allegri: federation decisions awaited

Deep irritation is growing at Trigoria: no one there believes Roma benefited from any refereeing decisions during the final run that took the team back into the Champions League seven years after their last appearance. Gasperini was upset too. He had not expected an "attack" of this kind from a colleague who is also a friend. Allegri is probably referring to the match at Parma, where Roma turned a 1-2 deficit into a 3-2 win in stoppage time thanks to a decisive penalty from Malen that not everyone felt was clear-cut or right to award. AC Milan, meanwhile, missed out on qualification after losing at home to Cagliari on the final matchday.