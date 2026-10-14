Gian Piero Gasperini had more than French midfielder Manu Koné's injury to contend with during Roma's high-profile Champions League clash against Real Madrid at the Olimpico. The Roma manager also had to take Paulo Dybala off at half-time.
AFP
Translated by
Roma: Dybala forced off with muscle discomfort
Muscle soreness
According to Amazon Prime, the playmaker had to stop because of muscle discomfort in the first half. At half-time, Gasperini took him off and brought on Rodrigo Mora.
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