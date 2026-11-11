According to Repubblica, Roma are keeping a close eye on Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman, who Simeone no longer views as untouchable. This year, the Nigerian has made 15 appearances across La Liga and the Champions League, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He has started nine times in the league but has yet to make the starting XI in Europe.

Lookman has slipped behind Álex Baena in recent matches, with Baena now first choice. Against Barcelona, he spent the entire match on the bench for the first time this season. Simeone has not cast him aside and still considers him an asset, but Lookman no longer seems indispensable. His impact is a far cry from last season, when he scored nine goals in 24 matches between his January arrival from Atalanta and May.

There is no cause for alarm yet, but Roma are watching. The former Atalanta player remains firmly on sporting director D'Amico's list. He knows Italian football and has worked with Gasperini before. The pair had more than one heated exchange, but Lookman also improved markedly under him. In Bergamo, he scored 55 goals and provided 27 assists in 137 matches, including the magical night in Dublin against Bayer Leverkusen that gave Atalanta a historic Europa League triumph.

If the former Leipzig player has become a top-tier player, he owes it to the current Roma manager, who has him in mind to complete the attack. As Repubblica reports, Lookman has neither requested a transfer nor faced any protest from the fans. But if his playing time remains limited, he will weigh up his options and discuss them with the club.

Atletico cannot allow a mass exodus from Madrid in January. Alexander Sørloth, a Norwegian striker born in 1995, is also attracting interest in the transfer market. He is a Juventus target and is valued at around 25–30 million. Atletico will let only one of the two leave, and only on the right terms and if they find a replacement. Lookman cost €35 million plus €5 million in bonuses last January. His salary is around €6 million gross per year plus bonuses, and his contract runs until 2030.