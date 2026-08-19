The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid never stopped at the touchline. For decades it spilled into negotiating offices and the transfer market, where the two giants clashed again and again over the biggest talents and stars in world football.

More than once, a player's final decision landed as a blow to one side, the moment they chose the Catalan shirt over a spell at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Rodri has now made his call, joining Barcelona despite opening talks with Real Madrid. In the wake of that, the newspaper "AS" has tracked a string of big names who featured in Madrid's plans or were linked with a move to the capital, before settling on the Catalan club instead. The list runs from Ronaldinho and Neymar to Luis Suárez and Cesc Fàbregas.

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