AFP
'They went with everything!' – Rodri reveals truth behind Real Madrid offer before joining Barcelona
Rodri confirms Real Madrid went all in before Barcelona transfer
Barcelona's new star midfielder Rodri opened up about his dramatic summer transfer window following Spain's World Cup victory. Speaking in an interview onEl Partidazo de COPE, the national team captain confirmed that Real Madrid made an aggressive push to secure his signature.
Having decided to leave his previous club after a deeply emotional period, the 30-year-old found himself assessing proposals from Europe's biggest sides.
Rodri completed a €76.5 million transfer to Barcelona, signing a four-year contract.
- AFP
Spain captain praises Madrid's conduct during negotiations
Addressing rumours that Real Madrid lacked genuine interest, Rodri set the record straight regarding Los Blancos' approach. He confirmed that representatives from Real Madrid showed immense enthusiasm, presenting top-level proposals to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The midfielder appreciated their exemplary behavior throughout discussions, which made his final decision significantly more challenging.
"Madrid showed interest from the very first moment," Rodri stated. "Their behavior was exemplary and the proposals were about going all in for the player. I spoke with people there who conveyed enthusiasm and desire for me to go there."
Tactical fit and leadership role dictated Barcelona choice
Despite Madrid's strong pursuit, Rodri insisted his decision was based entirely on footballing style, tactical fit, and Barcelona's long-term project. He felt his understanding of positional play aligned perfectly with Barcelona's philosophy and their emerging generation of young talent.
The Ballon d'Or winner added that guiding a young squad as a senior leader strongly appealed to him.
"It was a footballing decision about where I believed I could develop best," Rodri explained. "It was about how I relate to the game and the vision of a generation that will give people a lot to talk about at Barca. Zero sentimental issues, zero money issues, just football."
- AFP
Ballon d'Or winner anchors new-look Barcelona midfield
Having made his La Liga debut for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao, Rodri stands focused on delivering trophy success under the Camp Nou lights. The unique midfielder, who holds World Cup, Champions League, and Ballon d'Or honors, aims to establish immediate domestic dominance.
Barcelona proceed into their season with Rodri providing composure and elite distribution at the base of midfield.
The Spain captain looks to guide Barcelona through an ambitious competitive cycle.
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