Robinio Vaz: Why Roma's new €25 million teenager is being compared to Victor Osimhen

Vaz went straight into Marseille's reserve squad, and while he saw himself as a winger, coach Jean-Pierre Papin had no intention of playing him out wide.

"I already have the wingers," the legendary former France centre-forward told reporters. "I was missing this type of player who can make runs in behind the defence because I like that. He does it very well, he creates gaps and is very fast. I think it's a position that could suit him very well in the future."

Papin was spot on. Vaz excelled in a more central position and his performances for Marseille's B team quickly caught the attention of senior team boss Roberto De Zerbi, who handed him his Ligue 1 debut in a game against Strasbourg on January 19, 2025. After coming off the bench at half-time, the then-17-year-old needed just over 20 minutes to make his presence felt by winning the penalty from which Mason Greenwood earned OM a 1-1 draw.

"I play those who deserve it, and he gave us energy," De Zerbi in his post-match press conference. "He needs to keep working. He was born in 2007, so we have to manage him, but I'm not afraid of playing young players."

Vaz's first Marseille goal arrived in the team's first home game of the current campaign, a 5-2 rout of Paris FC, while he marked his first start with an assist for Igor Paixao in the 3-0 win at Metz on October 4. In Marseille's very next game, against Le Havre, Vaz scored one goal and created another before becoming the youngest player to score a double for the club in 78 years with his brace in a 2-2 draw with Angers on October 29.

"He's playing because he’s good - he already was last year," De Zerbi enthused. "We're just helping him take the next step. He's not here for us to sell him to England in the summer!" Why, then, did they sell him to Italy in the winter?